Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives $12.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.79. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

