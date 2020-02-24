Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

