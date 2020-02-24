Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

AI stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Arlington Asset Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.