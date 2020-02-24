AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,126,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $83,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

T stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

