Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

