Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.82.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.