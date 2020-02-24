Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.