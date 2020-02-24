Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banner by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Banner by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

