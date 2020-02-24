Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. Barnes Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of B opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

