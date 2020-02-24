BidaskClub Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MIME. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.82, a PEG ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Mimecast has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

