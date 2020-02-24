Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biogen by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 141,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $336.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.72. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

