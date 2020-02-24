BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

