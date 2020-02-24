Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,302 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

