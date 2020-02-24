Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Takes $953,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 470,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $65.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

