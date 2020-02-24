BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOMN. ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 190,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.