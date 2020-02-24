Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 926,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $490,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.