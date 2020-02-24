Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,775 shares of company stock worth $10,077,963. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

