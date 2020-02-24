BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $136,383.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $136,383.00 and $33,800.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

