Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.21

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BRG stock opened at A$21.40 ($15.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Breville Group has a 52-week low of A$14.50 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of A$26.18 ($18.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$17.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94.

In other news, insider Lawrence Myers sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.05 ($17.06), for a total value of A$3,607,350.00 ($2,558,404.26). Also, insider Dean Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

