Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blink Charging an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Blink Charging stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

