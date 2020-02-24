Brokerages Set Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target at $50.00

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.0% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

