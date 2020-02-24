Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Bruker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bruker by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bruker stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

