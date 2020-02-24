Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,482 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,543 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

IDA opened at $111.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

