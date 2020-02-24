Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,473 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 389,984 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 366,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

