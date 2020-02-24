Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRNB. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $27.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

About VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

