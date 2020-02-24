Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,633 Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

