Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Otter Tail by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Otter Tail by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTTR opened at $55.41 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

