Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.