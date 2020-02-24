Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the third quarter worth about $375,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

