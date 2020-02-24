Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,216 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.53 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

