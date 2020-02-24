Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,373 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

