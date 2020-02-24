Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 5.4% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 130,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 36,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

NYSE:NRK opened at $13.98 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

