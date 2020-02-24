Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

