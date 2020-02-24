Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,307,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS IYT opened at $195.91 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.