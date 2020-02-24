Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 113,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

