Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $101.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

