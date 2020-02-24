Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $94.30 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

