Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

