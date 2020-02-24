Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $25.47.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

