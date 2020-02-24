Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 106 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,190 shares of company stock worth $43,025,322 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,031.14 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,586.54 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,895.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,720.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

