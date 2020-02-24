Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $1,572,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,669.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,789,909. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $163.31 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

