Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $434.60 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $385.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total value of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,525 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,590. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

