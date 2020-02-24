Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 448,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 311,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

