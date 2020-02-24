Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASB shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

