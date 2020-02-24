Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $178.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $186.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

