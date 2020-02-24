Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 36.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Crane by 21.5% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

