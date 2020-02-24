Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,615 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Service Co. International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.53 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,300 shares of company stock worth $13,291,574. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

