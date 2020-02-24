Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,444 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Apache by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 165,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 397,612 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APA opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

