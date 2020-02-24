Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 837 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

