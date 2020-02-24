Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

